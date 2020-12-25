Cakes and carols: Christmas celebrations kick off nationwide

HO HO HO, Santa is here! Christians across Pakistan and all over the world are celebrating Christmas today with lots of cake and carols.

People headed to churches on Friday morning and began the day with prayers. Dressed in beautiful outfits, a holiday cheer seems to be evident in the air.

Jingle bells all the way! Photo: Online

Christmas trees have been set up inside churches, houses and even malls and the most exciting part of the occasion has already begun — unwrapping the gifts!

It’s never too late for some final decorations. Photo: Online

Photo: Online

On the day, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Christians across the country and said that Jesus Christ as a Messenger of Allah is venerable not only to Christians but to Muslims as well.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs,” the PM said.

“I am immensely happy to note that minorities in Pakistan are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country without any hindrance including politics, social services, military, education, health and many other spheres,” he added.

Santa is here! Photo: Online

Photo: Online

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre had issued a list of SOPs for the celebrations.

Make sure that hand sanitizers are available and temperatures of worshipers checked with thermal scanners at church entrances. Windows and doors of churches should remain open during Christmas prayers for ventilation, the NCOC said.

A church in Hyderabad sanitised before prayers. Photo: Online

Worshipers should stand at least three feet apart from one another. People above the age of 50 and below 15 have been urged not to attend church services.