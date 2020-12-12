Cabinet reshuffle an attempt to save a sinking ship: Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz sees the recent cabinet reshuffle as an attempt to save a sinking ship.

“When a ship is about to go down then the passengers are rearranged to maintain its balance,” Maryam said on Twitter. “But no one can save a boat swaying in the sea of people.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet on Friday, replacing Interior Minister Ijaz Shah with Sheikh Rasheed. Shah was given the anti-narcotics portfolio, while Azam Swati was made the railways minister.

Maryam said that God willing, the government’s ship was about to go down. Reshuffling the cabinet members would be of no use, she added.

The PML-N leader has been at the forefront of the opposition’s campaign against PM Khan’s government. The Pakistan Democratic Movement has held several rallies in major Pakistani cities to mobilise the masses.

Its last rally is scheduled for December 13 in Lahore. The alliance then plans to march on Islamabad.