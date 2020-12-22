Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Cabinet approves 2017 census results, MQM-P unhappy

Committee formed for discussions on next census

Posted: Dec 22, 2020
Photo: SAMAA TV

The federal cabinet has approved the results of the 2017 Pakistan census and okayed its release.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting today on a 12-point agenda.

The MQM-P told the government its reservations about the census results, and asked it to hold a new census. It had expressed its objections about alleged faulty counting in Karachi and other cities in Sindh, during the census too.

The cabinet discussed the next census, and the ministers said that the Constitution allows the government to hold it whenever it deems fit. They said that NADRA should have a central role in the census. A new committee was formed to hold further discussions on the matter.

