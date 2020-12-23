Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

CAA issues new guidelines for British passengers arriving in Pakistan

Transit, business passengers allowed, coronavirus tests compulsory

Posted: Dec 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
CAA issues new guidelines for British passengers arriving in Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority has released a new set of guidelines for British passengers arriving in Pakistan.

Passengers from the UK with visit, business and transit visas will be allowed to enter Pakistan. Travellers will have to get tested for the coronavirus 72 hours before their flight.

People will have to keep their negativing test reports with them at all times, especially onboard.

According to the advisory, Pakistan nationals whose work and family visas in the UK will expire in the upcoming 30 days will be allowed to come back.

Crew members and staff on the flight will have to get tested for the virus as well. Family members of British diplomats residing in Pakistan can come to the country on a visit with their negative reports.

On the other hand, transit passengers who do not leave the airside in the UK will be allowed to travel to Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Earlier this week, Pakistan banned flights from the United Kingdom until December 29 after a new strain of the coronavirus reportedly emerged there.

The restriction will be applicable to all direct and indirect flights from the UK, effective December 23. It will also apply to all persons traveling from the UK who have been there for 10 days.

The government said it will review the situation on December 28.  

 
