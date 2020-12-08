Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai

Former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli passed away in Dubai on Tuesday.

He was admitted at a hospital earlier this week and had been shifted on a ventilator two days ago. According to reports, Teli had been suffering from pneumonia.

The businessman was born in Karachi on May 17, 1953. Teli graduated from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi, in 1974.

He was the chairman of the Businessman Group. In 2011, Teeli was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the third-highest honour and civilian award, for his contribution to the country.

He was known for advocating for the rights of the business and industrial community of Karachi.

A number of politicians such as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar expressed their condolences on the news.