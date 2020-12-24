Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Brazilian institute says Chinese vaccine effective but hasn’t published results

Results can be published after all trials are completed: Sinovac

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Brazilian institute says Chinese vaccine effective but hasn’t published results

Photo: AFP

Listen
Clinical trials of the CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac have "reached the efficacy threshold" demanded by the World Health Organization, the Brazilian institute charged with its production and distribution said on Wednesday. However, the Butantan Institute didn't publish the results of those trials -- the last before authorization. "We're reached the efficacy threshold that allows us to seek an emergency use" authorization from Brazil's Anvisa regulatory agency, said Butantan director Dimas Covas. He said a clause in the Sinovac contract insisted that these phase III test results could only be made public once all clinical trials around the world have been completed. In Brazil, 13,000 volunteers took part in the trials, which were also performed in Turkey, Indonesia and China. "Our entire program remains unchanged. The production of doses is continuing in our factory and the immunization campaign will begin as expected on January 25," said Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn. The WHO's efficacy threshold is 50% but other laboratories, such as Pfizer and BioNTech that are collaborating on a vaccine that has already been administered to thousands of people in the United States and Britain, have reached 90% efficacy. Covas said the federal government would order 100 million CoronaVac doses, more than double the 46 million initially publicized. Immunization has been a highly politicized issue in Brazil where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly said he won't take a vaccine while he's also tried to discredit the CoronaVac jab. The Butantan Institute is supported by Sao Paulo state, whose governor Joao Doria repeatedly clashed with Bolsonaro over the country's coronavirus response and is expected to challenge the incumbent in the 2022 presidential elections. Brazil has suffered the second largest number of coronavirus deaths in the world after the US with 188,000 dead.
FaceBook WhatsApp
brazil China Coronavirus sinovac vaccines

Clinical trials of the CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac have “reached the efficacy threshold” demanded by the World Health Organization, the Brazilian institute charged with its production and distribution said on Wednesday.

However, the Butantan Institute didn’t publish the results of those trials — the last before authorization.

“We’re reached the efficacy threshold that allows us to seek an emergency use” authorization from Brazil’s Anvisa regulatory agency, said Butantan director Dimas Covas.

He said a clause in the Sinovac contract insisted that these phase III test results could only be made public once all clinical trials around the world have been completed.

In Brazil, 13,000 volunteers took part in the trials, which were also performed in Turkey, Indonesia and China.

“Our entire program remains unchanged. The production of doses is continuing in our factory and the immunization campaign will begin as expected on January 25,” said Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

The WHO’s efficacy threshold is 50% but other laboratories, such as Pfizer and BioNTech that are collaborating on a vaccine that has already been administered to thousands of people in the United States and Britain, have reached 90% efficacy.

Covas said the federal government would order 100 million CoronaVac doses, more than double the 46 million initially publicized.

Immunization has been a highly politicized issue in Brazil where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly said he won’t take a vaccine while he’s also tried to discredit the CoronaVac jab.

The Butantan Institute is supported by Sao Paulo state, whose governor Joao Doria repeatedly clashed with Bolsonaro over the country’s coronavirus response and is expected to challenge the incumbent in the 2022 presidential elections.

Brazil has suffered the second largest number of coronavirus deaths in the world after the US with 188,000 dead.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.