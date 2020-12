At least six people died and twelve were injured when a boiler exploded in a factory in the New Karachi town, police said Tuesday.

The roof of the factory has collapsed, and police suspect several are trapped under the rubble, SSP Central said. It is a private company’s factory and is located near Saba Cinema.

A large number of police, Rangers and rescue officials is on the site.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.