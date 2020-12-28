Body of four-year-old boy found in empty plot in Lahore

The body of a four-year-old boy was in an empty plot in Lahore’s Gulbahar Colony, the police said on Monday.

According to the family, the child had left the house Saturday night to visit his neighbours but never returned. After searching for him, his father filed a missing persons complaint at the police station.

“On Sunday morning, his body was found in an empty plot in the neighbourhood,” a police officer said, adding that it’s suspected that the child was strangled to death.

The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The victim’s family has appealed that the perpetrators be arrested immediately. “What does one get out of murdering a child?” his mother questioned.

An FIR has been registered. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and further investigations are underway.