Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Body of 12-year-old found near slaughterhouse in Karachi’s Lyari

Boy had been missing for a week

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
The body of a 12-year-old boy was found near a slaughterhouse in Karachi’s Lyari, the police said on Sunday.

According to his family, the victim had gone out to buy edibles from a shop in the neighbourhood but never returned home. “We had filed a missing person complaint at the Chakiwara police station,” his father said.

On Sunday morning, the 10-year-old’s body was found. “It has torture and burns marks on it,” a police officer said.

After identification, the body was moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and DNA samples. “We can only say something about the murder once the reports come out,” the officer added.

The police have collected evidence from the site and have begun investigations.

