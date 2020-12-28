Blind people demand jobs, stage protest at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk

They say they face discrimination

A group of men with visual disabilities staged a protest at the metro bus track near Lahore's Kalma Chowk on Monday.

The men came from Bahawalpur and asked the government to give them jobs.

"We face a lot of discrimination as no one wants to hire us," a protester said.

Another said he has young children at home and no means to feed them. "I am a Hafiz-e-Quran and yet no one wants to employ me," he added.

They said they will block the metro bus track if the government doesn't listen to them.

People with disabilities have been protesting since 2014. They want the government to pay greater attention to labour with special needs.