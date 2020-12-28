Bizenjo writes to ECP to postpone Jan 14 Senate election

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Balochistan Assembly speaker, has written a letter to the Election Commission to postpone the January 14 election on the Senate seat that fell vacant after the death of Kulsoom Parveen.

He said that the elections should be postponed because of the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

The Election Commission should review its schedule, Bizenjo said in the letter.

He said that Parveen’s term would have ended on March 11 along with other senators, and there is no need to hold an election on her seat early.

On December 21, Parveen died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad. She was 65 years old. She had contracted COVID-19 on November 27 but recovered from it, according to her hospital reports.

Senate elections

The controversy surrounding the Senate elections started when the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February instead of March. Following this, a debate had stirred in the cabinet regarding whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date.

The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI government has filed a reference in the Supreme Court asking for its opinion on holding an open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections.