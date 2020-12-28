Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bizenjo writes to ECP to postpone Jan 14 Senate election

Term of senators expire on March 11

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bizenjo writes to ECP to postpone Jan 14 Senate election

Photo: File

Listen
Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Balochistan Assembly speaker, has written a letter to the Election Commission to postpone the January 14 election on the Senate seat that fell vacant after the death of Kulsoom Parveen. He said that the elections should be postponed because of the second wave of the coronavirus in the country. The Election Commission should review its schedule, Bizenjo said in the letter. He said that Parveen's term would have ended on March 11 along with other senators, and there is no need to hold an election on her seat early. On December 21, Parveen died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad. She was 65 years old. She had contracted COVID-19 on November 27 but recovered from it, according to her hospital reports. Senate elections The controversy surrounding the Senate elections started when the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February instead of March. Following this, a debate had stirred in the cabinet regarding whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date. The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI government has filed a reference in the Supreme Court asking for its opinion on holding an open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections.
FaceBook WhatsApp
senate election

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Balochistan Assembly speaker, has written a letter to the Election Commission to postpone the January 14 election on the Senate seat that fell vacant after the death of Kulsoom Parveen.

He said that the elections should be postponed because of the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

The Election Commission should review its schedule, Bizenjo said in the letter.

He said that Parveen’s term would have ended on March 11 along with other senators, and there is no need to hold an election on her seat early.

On December 21, Parveen died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad. She was 65 years old. She had contracted COVID-19 on November 27 but recovered from it, according to her hospital reports.

Senate elections

The controversy surrounding the Senate elections started when the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February instead of March. Following this, a debate had stirred in the cabinet regarding whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date.

The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI government has filed a reference in the Supreme Court asking for its opinion on holding an open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
senate elections 2020, senate elections in pakistan, abdul quddus bizenjo, kulsoom parveen death
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.