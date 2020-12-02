Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

SC asks who is funding the Billion Tree Tsunami project

Authorities asked to submit pictures, satellite images of planted trees

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SC asks who is funding the Billion Tree Tsunami project

Photo: 10 Billion Tree Tsunami/Twitter

The Supreme Court wants to know who is funding the Billion Tree Tsunami project, under which the PTI government plans to plant 10 billion trees across Pakistan.

The project was first launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the PTI government in 2014 and then extended to the entire country after the party won the 2018 General Elections.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked on Tuesday that that project sounds too good to be true. If we plant 10 billion trees, it will change our future, he added.

Related: Khyber men uproot trees planted during government’s plantation drive

The top judge asked the federal government about the funds that have been spent on the project so far. “How many trees have you planted and where?”

The authorities have been instructed to submit all records of the plantation drive, including pictures and satellite images of the areas where trees have been planted.

The court suggested that magistrates should be asked to verify tree plantation.

The Sindh government has been ordered to plant trees along its highways and lakes, while Punjab has been told to stop construction work near Kallar Kahar.

The case has been adjourned for a month and the planning secretary, and the forest secretaries of all four provinces have been summoned at the next hearing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Billion Tree Tsunami Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
billion tree tsunami project, billion tree project, supreme court billion trees
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.