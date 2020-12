PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s second coronavirus test has come back negative.

He tested positive for the virus on November 26 and had been in isolation ever since. He had to miss his sister Bakhtawar’s engagement ceremony due to this. He attended via video call.

His negative test was confirmed by Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also tested negative for the virus after being in quarantine for 17 days.