Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bangladesh director charged after film depiction of police angers force

Scene shows police harshly interrogating a rape victim

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bangladesh director charged after film depiction of police angers force

Photo: Wikipedia

A Bangladeshi film director has been arrested and charged after a scene depicting police harshly interrogating a rape victim and highlighting attitudes towards violence against women in the conservative nation sparked the ire of the force.

The first half of “Nabab LLB”, a fictional courtroom drama about rape and the treatment of victims starring megastar Shakib Khan, was released on a local streaming service in mid-December.

The scene from the movie directed by Anonno Mamun went viral on social media last week, with criticism directed at police over their handling of the case.

It angered the force, with Mamun, 34, and the actor who played the policeman, 46-year-old Shaheen Mridha, arrested on Friday.

“The officer was interrogating her using very offensive gestures and obscene language which is the opposite of healthy entertainment and will create negative perceptions about policing among the public,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police said on their news portal.

The statement added that the pair were arrested “for making and acting in a film containing such offensive and obscene dialogue”.

They faced court on Friday and were charged with “making a film with pornographic content” over a different scene depicting the sexual assault, police added.

Officers said they were also seeking to arrest Orchita Sporshia, the 27-year-old actress who played the rape victim.

A senior police officer told AFP Saturday that the film “insulted the entire force”.

“The plot is completely fabricated and unpleasant. It is based on total falsehood,” the officer, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The pair face up to seven years in jail if they are found guilty.

Movies are usually vetted by the country’s censorship board but regulations to include streaming service offerings have yet to be finalised.

There are five local streaming platforms in Bangladesh, including recently launched iTheatre, which released “Nabab LLB”. The second part of the film is due to be released in early January.

The arrests were denounced by rights activists, who said the film accurately depicted the struggles rape victims face in Bangladesh’s legal system.

“These arrests are nothing new but the continuation of attacks on artistic freedom,” activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin told AFP.

Activists say violence against women is rising in Bangladesh.

According to local human rights organisation Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK), between April and August more than 630 rape cases were reported, with 29 women killed after the assault while five others took their own life.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
bangladesh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.