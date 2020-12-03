Balochistan to get province’s first chartered accountancy college

Balochistan is gearing up for the construction of the province’s first chartered accountancy college in Quetta.

According to the province’s education minister, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Balochistan just has 25 chartered accountants.

“The project has been initiated in collaboration with a private college,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Back in the day, students in Balochistan had to go to other provinces for education, which increased their expenses,” Rind pointed out. “But now, with our new projects, students will be able to get educated within the province.”

The secretary of the Higher Education Commission said the college will create more jobs in the province. “After 10 years, graduates from the province will make the country proud globally.”

For the first five years, the college will function on government property, After that, new premises will be built.