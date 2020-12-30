Balochistan reports 26th polio case, 84 children affected in Pakistan

A new polio case was reported in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 26.

According to health officials, the victim is a 14-month-old girl from Union Council Karez Noth in Mastung. Her stool samples were sent to Islamabad for testing on December 5.

The girl was from a family that had refused polio drops during campaigns.

Balochistan has the highest number of polio cases in Pakistan.

The breakdown of the remaining provinces is: 22 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and 14 in Punjab. Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have not reported any cases so far.

This year, a total of 84 cases of the wild poliovirus have been recorded in Pakistan. There are also 83 cases of vaccine-derived polio–also known as cVDPV2 polio.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries with polio in the world.