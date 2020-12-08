Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Balochistan: NAB arrests director fisheries on Rs1b corruption charges

Former secretary arrested as well, suspects remanded

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: National Accountability Bureau, Balochistan/Facebook

The National Accountability Bureau arrested Balochistan Fisheries Director-General Munir Moosani on Tuesday on charges of corruption of over Rs1 billion.

Former fisheries secretary Aftab Ahmed Baloch was arrested as well.

According to NAB spokesperson, the suspects gave the contract of purchase of green fiberglass boat, sea ambulances, patrolling boats and vessel monitoring systems to a company which was not registered by the Mercantile Marine Department.

“The company was not even a trustworthy one,” he said, pointing out that during the coronavirus pandemic, contracts and tenders were illegally given to irrelevant companies.

The spokesperson added that in May and June, heavy payments were made by the suspects despite failure in the delivery of boats and other equipment.

Baloch and Moosani were arrested and are being questioned by the bureau. They were presented before a court today [Tuesday] and have been remanded.

