Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Balochistan has the first right over gas it produces: govt

'Centre not creating jobs in the province'

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: Balochistan govt website

Balochistan has the first right to use the gas it produces and it has taken up the issue of low gas pressure with the Centre, spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said Tuesday.

He also accused the federal government of not implementing the job quota for Baloch youth in the Centre, and said that the prime minister had told relevant government departments to provide details on the matter but this was never done.

“The [federal] government is not creating any jobs in the province and instead keeps on notifying a ban on [smuggling of] Iranian petrol and diesel.” He said that this has increased unemployment.

The Balochistan government spokesperson added that claims by Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders about Balochistan projects under CPEC are false, and they are ready to address their concerns. In their rallies, some PDM leaders had said that the projects are not aimed at primarily benefitting the province’s population.

