Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has been revealing details of her engagement with Mehmood Chaudhry little by little.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared another sentimental and heartwarming detail regarding the engagement ring she gave to her fiance.

“Its A Ring Story: my mother had her father’s wedding ring copied and made for my father when they got married – I had the same ring duplicated and made for Mahmood Chaudhry,” she posted.

The couple’s engagement ceremony was nothing short of a fairy tale. They were engaged at Bilawal House in Karachi on November 27.

Bakhtawar wore a tea pink dress paired with an embezzled hand-worked shawl covered with Mughal art. Chaudhry, on the other hand, was sporting an all-white look.

Chaudhry is the son of a US-based businessman who is originally from Lahore.