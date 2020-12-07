Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring

She had her father's wedding ring duplicated for fiance

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring

Photo: Bakhtawr Bhutto-Zardar/Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has been revealing details of her engagement with Mehmood Chaudhry little by little.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared another sentimental and heartwarming detail regarding the engagement ring she gave to her fiance.

“Its A Ring Story: my mother had her father’s wedding ring copied and made for my father when they got married – I had the same ring duplicated and made for Mahmood Chaudhry,” she posted.

The couple’s engagement ceremony was nothing short of a fairy tale. They were engaged at Bilawal House in Karachi on November 27.

Bakhtawar wore a tea pink dress paired with an embezzled hand-worked shawl covered with Mughal art. Chaudhry, on the other hand, was sporting an all-white look.

Chaudhry is the son of a US-based businessman who is originally from Lahore.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.