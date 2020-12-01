Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Bahawalpur jail officials booked for helping prisoner escape

Prisoner Nawaz was convicted in 2012 for peddling drugs

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Bahawalpur jail officials booked for helping prisoner escape

Photo: File

The police have registered a case against four officials of the Central Jail Bahawalpur for helping a prisoner escape.

The FIR said that the officials colluded to help convict Nawaz escape. The officials have been booked for being negligent. Nawaz has been booked for escaping custody.

A local court had given a 12-year sentence in jail to Nawaz in 2012 for peddling drugs. The officials helped him escape in 2019, after he had served only seven years.

bahawalpur central jail
 
﻿
 
 
