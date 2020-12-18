Baby corner, nursing room set up at Quetta’s Civil Hospital

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel inaugurated a baby feed corner and nursing room at the Civil Hospital in Quetta on Thursday.

The development came under a nutrition programme that is underway in Balochistan.

“At least four baby feed corners and nursing rooms have been established at multiple places in Quetta,” Programme Director Amin Khan Mandokhel said. “More of these corners and rooms will be set up at the court, airport and the Balochistan Assembly.”

Talking to the media at the inauguration speaker Musakhel said that the aim of these rooms is to provide women a safe place for breastfeeding and offering prayers.

After Quetta, baby feed corners and nursing rooms will be opened in other parts of the province as well.

Last year, Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved the construction of these centres.

The issue was brought up in Balochistan when a female MPA, Mahjabeen Sheran, was asked to leave the assembly for bringing her infant with her.

On April 29, 2019, Sheran, an MPA from Kech, brought her seven-month-old to the assembly because he could not be left at home. She was asked to leave.

According to Al Jazeera, Sheran has asked for a daycare to be set up at the assembly multiple times before but was turned down.