After KP, Azad Kashmir to have health cards

Azad Kashmir residents will be given health cards by the government, which can be used to access universal health insurance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made this decision and is expected to announce it tomorrow (Friday) along with AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, health minister and government officials.

The health card will work in Army hospitals as well. The programme includes up grading of district hospitals in AJK.

The process of creating cards will start from tomorrow. It is expected to cover 1.2 million people in 10 districts.

The government has already announced a similar programme in KP. The programmes are part of the government’s Sehat Sahulat Programme.