Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

After KP, Azad Kashmir to have health cards

Residents will be eligible for universal health insurance

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
After KP, Azad Kashmir to have health cards

A man shows his Sehat Insaf Card to a receptionist at a hospital. Photo: Sehat Sahulat Programme website

Azad Kashmir residents will be given health cards by the government, which can be used to access universal health insurance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made this decision and is expected to announce it tomorrow (Friday) along with AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, health minister and government officials.

The health card will work in Army hospitals as well. The programme includes up grading of district hospitals in AJK.

The process of creating cards will start from tomorrow. It is expected to cover 1.2 million people in 10 districts.

The government has already announced a similar programme in KP. The programmes are part of the government’s Sehat Sahulat Programme.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Sehat cards
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, sehat card
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.