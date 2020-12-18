Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Ayaz Sadiq, 17 others granted bail in Nawaz rally case

He is accused of organising rally without permission

Posted: Dec 18, 2020
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

A special bench of the anti-terrorism court approved on Friday the bail of 18 PML-N members, including Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique in a rally case.

The party leaders have been accused of organising a rally without a permit to welcome former PM Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan on July 14, 2018.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were taken into custody at the Lahore airport immediately after the aircraft carrying them from Abu Dhabi landed, just before 9 pm, according to anti-graft body spokesman Nawazish Khan.

They were then taken to Kot Lakhpat Jail. They were both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in the Avenfield reference case involving the purchase of luxury London flats.

They were released from jail after their sentences were suspended.

‘We won’t back down’

Ayaz Sadiqa spoked to the media after the hearing and said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s next step is to hold a long march after all the MPAs and MNas submit their resignations.

“We are not going to sit in our homes once we resign.”

He remarked that it won’t be easy for the government to hold by-elections on the assembly seats. The country won’t be able to survive if the opposition is not there, Sadiq added.

