HOME > News

Awaran: Seven terror suspects killed in Levies force operation

Bodies moved to hospital for identification

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Seven alleged terrorists were killed in an operation by the Levies force in Balochistan’s Awaran Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Levies spokesperson, the operation was conducted near Keel Kor after they received information about the whereabouts of the terrorists.

During the operation, shots were fired from both sides during which the terrorists were killed.

“The suspects were involved in multiple attacks on residents,” the spokesperson said, adding that the bodies have been moved to a hospital where identification is under way.

