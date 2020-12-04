Awan tells opposition to table no-confidence motion against govt

Punjab CM’s aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan advised on Friday the opposition to choose a democratic way to send the PTI governments in the Centre and Punjab home.

“The government has come through a democratic and constitutional way and there is a democratic and constitutional way to send it home,” Awan said.

Opposition parties just have to write a no-confidence motion against the governments in Punjab and the centre and they can submit it to the speaker’s chamber, she added.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, launched an anti-government campaign in September. The alliance has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan.

The government has opposed mass gatherings because of the spike in the number of coronavirus infections. But it has failed to prevent PDM rallies from happening.

Awan claimed the opposition MPAs and MNAs won’t support the motion against the government.