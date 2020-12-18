Attock man kills woman for rejecting proposal: police

The Attock police have arrested a man for murdering a woman after she rejected his proposal.

Thirty-five-year-old Shehnaz Bibi, who was working at a beauty parlour, was found dead at her house a few days ago. The police while investigating the murder traced it to Saifullah Pangash.

They two were good friends and would speak often, the police said, adding that differences were created after he started forcing her to marry him.

The police claimed that the suspect has confessed to the murder.

A court has remanded him into police custody for three days.