Assets case: NAB has four weeks to investigate Chaudhry brothers

The Lahore High Court has given four weeks to the National Accountability Bureau to complete its investigation against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat in an assets case.

The brothers have challenged the inquiry in the court.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan asked about the charges against the brothers. Their lawyer said that they have been accused accumulating more assets than their known sources of income could account for and approving illegal appointments.

NAB Lahore DG Saleem Shahzad appeared in court too. He said a complaint was filed against the brothers in 2000 and NAB was investigating it. When the case was reopened, they realised that their assets had increased while their income remained the same.

Justice Khan asked Shahzad about his assets. He told the court that he owns assets worth Rs40 million.

The judge then asked him about his income while he was serving as a lieutenant general. He replied that he doesn’t remember his income. “I am making Rs500,000 per month now,” he told the court.

We will look into your assets some other day then, the judge added.