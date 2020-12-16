APS attack showed terrorists Pakistan will fight terrorism together: PM

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The attack on Peshawar's Army Public School six years ago showed terrorists that Pakistan will fight terrorism together as a nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In a visit to Peshawar on Wednesday which marked six years of the attack, the premier expressed solidarity with the martyrs of APS and their families.

Over 140 children and school staffers were gunned down in an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. The attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

"Six years ago, on December 16, the country met an attack that brought immense pain and grief to every citizen living here," the prime minister said. "But it also taught us to fight terrorism and that too together."

From that day onwards, we have seen how such incidents have been prevented, he said. Times have changed in these six years and we are way ahead today, he pointed out.