HOME > News

I’ll never forget it: survivor recalls 2014 APS attack

Ahmed Nawaz lost his brother that day

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: @Ahmadnawazaps/Twitter

There’s no way I will ever forget the attack, Ahmed Nawaz said as he recalled the terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School that killed over 140 students and staffers on December 16, 2014.

“My brother and teachers were martyred. I saw the bodies of my friends at the facility I was treated at. My school friends and I can’t forget that day,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz was a student at the APS Peshawar who survived an attack by armed terrorists in 2014. His brother and many of his classmates were martyred.

In 2015, the Pakistan government sent him to London for treatment. After being discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he decided to pursue his higher studies there. Now, his life has changed for the better, especially after being accepted to the University of Oxford.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, Nawaz said he has lost count of the awards he received for philanthropy since 2015.

“The Diana Legacy Award, Point of Light Award, and Pride of Britain are the ones I can recall… There are so many. I dedicate them to the Pakistanis who have been martyred in country’s war against terrorism,” Nawaz said.

He advised the youth to pay heed to their importance in society. “Your voice is very valuable, but you just don’t know that yet. Try to solve issues at community level… whether its terrorism or poverty, do something about it,” he said.

“The way the parents of all victims began an anti-terrorism movement is unbelievable. They are true heroes,” Nawaz added.

