Anti-Rape Ordinance important for protection of witnesses, survivors: Shireen Mazari

The new Anti-Rape Ordinance, 2020 is vital for the protection of rape witnesses and survivors, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said.

In an interview to SAMAA TV, she said the new law was very important for Pakistan. "Earlier, there was no security for the identities of rape survivors and eye-witnesses."

The ordinance was approved by President Arif Alvi on Tuesday. It seeks to address the loopholes in Pakistan’s rape laws and expedite rape cases in the country.

Under the ordinance, special courts that deal with rape cases will be set up across the country to speed up the justice process for women and child victims of sexual abuse. They will be directed to complete investigations within four months, said the official account of the president on Twitter.

The new law forbids revealing the identity of rape victims and makes it a punishable offence as well. A national registry of sexual offenders will be established with the help of NADRA.

The human rights minister pointed out that the new law will prevent inappropriate videos of children being uploaded on the dark web. "Two-finger tests have been abolished as well as they're a violation of the constitutional rights of the people of Pakistan."

In Pakistan, virginity tests are conducted on rape survivors to check if they have had sexual intercourse before.

Mazari said that the government is working on forming a better law to cater enforced disappearances across the country. "Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a special committee to look into the punishment for the crime."

She criticised PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "He is the head of the human rights committee but is busy in rallies instead of working on new laws."

This is why the Zainab Alert Bill was delayed by nine months, the minister claimed.