Antarctica reports 36 cases of coronavirus

The last continent tucked away safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Antarctica, has reported its first cases, according to Reuters.

Chile’s armed forces said at least 36 people have been infected at the Bernardo O’Higgins base, including 26 army personnel and 10 civilians conducting maintenance at the base.

Infectees at the base have been properly isolated and are being constantly monitored by health authorities in Magallanes, in Chilean Patagonia, the army said, adding there had so far been no complications.

Earlier this year, when the outbreak of the virus was reported worldwide, research and military stations in Antarctica canceled tourism, scaled back activities and staff and locked down facilities to keep the virus out.

An Army press officer said the first COVID-19 cases had been reported in mid-December when two soldiers fell ill.

The Magallanes region, one of the closest populated areas to Antarctica and take-off point for many boats and planes headed to the continent, is among the hardest-hit in Chile.

Much of the area, surrounded by cold winds off the ocean, mountains and glaciers, has been under quarantine restrictions for months.