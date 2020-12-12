Angry mob burns down Peshawar house of rape, murder suspect

A mob burnt down the house of a man arrested for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Peshawar’s Badh Ber on Friday.

According to the police, the child left her house on November 21 to buy sweets but never came back home. After searching for hours, her family registered a missing person complaint at the police station.

“Later that day, we found the seven-year-old’s burnt body,” a police officer said. On Friday night [December 11], the police arrested the suspect during a raid in Khyber.

The suspect was the victim’s neighbour and lived two houses down from hers. “He had gone into hiding after committing the crime,” the officer said, adding that he was arrested by district Khyber’s police and later handed over to the Peshawar police.

After the arrest and identification of the suspect, the residents of Badh Ber formed an angry mob, destroyed his house and then set it on fire.

The police immediately reached the site and took control of the situation. The blaze was doused and residents were sent back home.

On the other hand, a video of the man confessing to the crime has surfaced on social media. In the recording, he admits that he murdered the child, who he said was his cousin, and then threw the body in a graveyard.

The police have, however, not said anything about the video yet.