Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Angry mob burns down Peshawar house of rape, murder suspect

He was arrested from Khyber

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Angry mob burns down Peshawar house of rape, murder suspect

Artwork by Trinette Lucas/Samaa Digital

A mob burnt down the house of a man arrested for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Peshawar’s Badh Ber on Friday.

According to the police, the child left her house on November 21 to buy sweets but never came back home. After searching for hours, her family registered a missing person complaint at the police station.

“Later that day, we found the seven-year-old’s burnt body,” a police officer said. On Friday night [December 11], the police arrested the suspect during a raid in Khyber.

The suspect was the victim’s neighbour and lived two houses down from hers. “He had gone into hiding after committing the crime,” the officer said, adding that he was arrested by district Khyber’s police and later handed over to the Peshawar police.

After the arrest and identification of the suspect, the residents of Badh Ber formed an angry mob, destroyed his house and then set it on fire.

The police immediately reached the site and took control of the situation. The blaze was doused and residents were sent back home.

On the other hand, a video of the man confessing to the crime has surfaced on social media. In the recording, he admits that he murdered the child, who he said was his cousin, and then threw the body in a graveyard.

The police have, however, not said anything about the video yet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder Peshawar rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.