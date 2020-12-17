Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
All institutions have real estate projects in Islamabad: judge

IHC hears case against Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society

Posted: Dec 17, 2020
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Photo: Online

All institutions are involved in real estate projects in Islamabad, remarked the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.

“How can they be involved in such a business? This is a clear conflict of interest,” remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a case against the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

The court asked the IB lawyer if serving officers can be involved in running the management of a private property. The Capital Development Authority won’t be able to stop them in that case, he added.

The IB lawyer asked for some time to submit a reply in the case. The case has been adjourned till January.

The petition has been filed by IB officer Sarang Khan challenging the appointment of the directors of the IB housing society but the court questioned the legality of IB’s involvement in managing the society.

The petitioner said that the “society is being controlled by serving officers of the IB” and they are managing its affairs too.

The court had asked the IB lawyers to “justify the involvement of serving officers of IB in managing the affairs of a private land developer.”

During a hearing on October 11, the chief justice remarked that IB and FIA are all running societies in Islamabad.

“I think the high court should also form its housing society. Every institution is involved in real estate business in the city,” he said.

The court was hearing a case against the construction of the Naval Farms and Navy Sailing Club.

