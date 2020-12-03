Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Alamgir Khan threatens to tie 100 dogs outside KMC office

Demands govt begin vaccination campaign

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Alamgir Khan threatens to tie 100 dogs outside KMC office

Photo: AFP

Karachi Commissioner and Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has a peculiar protest to worry about if he doesn’t begin vaccinating dogs across the city soon.

On Thursday, PTI MNA Alamgir Khan told SAMAA TV that he will protest outside the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation office with 100 stray dogs that his #FixIt campaign workers have caught if the KMC “continues to ignore” the stray dog problem.

“We have complained to the KMC twice or thrice, but they aren’t taking any action,” Khan said.

“We are not really going to release those dogs and let them bite people…We just want to expose them [the Sindh government]. We are going to tie these dogs outside the [KMC] office and vaccinate them there.”

The Sindh government last conducted a vaccination drive in Karachi in November 2019. It was in collaboration with the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation.

Local Government Secretary Roshan Sheikh had said at the time that the drive aimed to vaccinate 500,000 dogs and then neuter them as the next step.

In January 2020, the government announced that it would be spending around Rs1 billion on vaccinations. Alamgir believes the announcement is a hoax. “Have you seen them working after their statement?” he asked.

The MNA is frustrated that NGOs are doing the government’s work for them.

