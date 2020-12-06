AirSial’s first plane lands in Sialkot, inauguration on December 9

AirSial’s first plane has arrived in Sialkot. The airline will formally be inaugurated on December 9 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The plane, an Airbus A320, is the start of AirSial’s initial three-plane fleet.

The plane landed in Karachi on November 29 from the US. With the arrival of these planes, AirSial will finally be able to start operations. The airline’s management hopes to operate its first flight ahead of the new year.

AirSial will start with 16 flights between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Peshawar before expanding operations. It hopes to start international flights in two years.

The airline is a project of members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was conceived in 2015 after Sialkot’s business community constructed the city’s airport on its own. That makes it the country’s first and only privately owned airport.

The Rs3.5 billion needed to set up the airline was funded by 365 businessmen from Sialkot.