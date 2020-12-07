Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Today's outlook: Ahsan Iqbal's indictment, colder weather expected up north

Posted: Dec 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Ahsan Iqbal’s indictment, colder weather expected up north

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Monday).

  • A Islamabad accountability court will hear the Narowal Sports City Complex case against PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal. He is likely to be indicted.
  • The Met Office has predicted that a fresh weather system will enter Pakistan’s atmosphere today. It will make the country’s northern areas colder.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that India has arrested two Pakistani sisters after they crossed the border mistakenly. They are residents of Azad Kashmir. The ministry is hopeful that they will be released today.
  • The Patoki authorities will continue the operation to retrieve the bodies of three children who were thrown into a canal by their father on Saturday. Two bodies have been found and three are still missing.
  • In the last 24 hours, 58 Pakistanis died of coronavirus while 3,308 new cases were reported.
  • On this day in 2016, PIA’s flight PK-661 crashed near Havelian killing 47 people, including singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed. There were no survivors.

