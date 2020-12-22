Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto

She campaigned against disappearances in Balochistan

Posted: Dec 22, 2020
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto

Photo: Karima Baloch/Facebook

Listen
Baloch human rights activist Karima Baloch was found dead in Toronto on Monday night. According to the Toronto police, she was last seen in the Bay Street, Queens Quay West area of the city at 3pm on December 20 after which she went missing. Her family filed a missing person complaint at the police station. The police had circulated Baloch’s pictures and details of her appearance on their website and appealed people reach out if they had any information. On Monday [December 21] night, her family said that the activist was found dead. Details regarding her death and disappearance have, however, not yet been released. The 37-year-old was living in exile in Toronto and campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan. She was also a critic of the Pakistani government and military. In 2016, she was named on BBC’s list of 100 inspirational women. At 30, Baloch was the first woman to become the leader of the Balochistan Student Organisation. She moved to Canada seeking asylum and in 2015 terrorism charges were filed against her. Her family said she had been given death threats. After the news of her death surfaced, the Balochistan National Movement announced a 40-day mourning period. "The death of activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty," Amnesty International South Asia said in a tweet.
