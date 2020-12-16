Omni Group owners, employees to be indicted in subsidy case

An accountability court will indict Anwar Majeed, the head of the Omni Group and a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari, and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed among seven others in a farmers’ subsidy case on January 7.

They have been accused of showing their employees as farmers and receiving a sugarcane subsidy for them. This caused losses worth millions of rupees to the national treasury.

A report on confiscated assets of four absconders was also presented. The court was informed that the CNICs of Nimr Majeed, Menahel Majeed, Ali Kamal Majeed and Saima Ali have been blocked.

A person named in the case has died and his death certificate presented.

Majeed and his family members are being investigated in a number of money laundering and corruption cases under the fake accounts cases.