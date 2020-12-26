95% PML-N MNAs have resigned so far, says Maryam Nawaz

She was speaking to the media in Lahore

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that 95% of PML-N MNAs have submitted their resignations to her. The resignations are part of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance's protest against the PTI-led government.

Out of our 160 MPAs, 159 have submitted their resignation to me, she said while speaking to the media in Lahore on Saturday. "The one woman who hasn't resigned is currently on the ventilator."

She said the MPAs and MNas have been given till December 31 to resign. After this, the party will decide how to go about the process. The resignations to the assembly speakers will be submitted by the party.

On PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, she remarked that her uncle has always been loyal to his brother Nawaz Sharif, and the party. If he weren't loyal then he would've been the country's PM instead of the country's current 'na-laiq' (incompetent) premier. "If he [Shehbaz] weren't loyal, then he wouldn't have been in jail right now."

Maryam is expected to become a part of the PPP's rally on former PM Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary tomorrow (December 27).

"Mian sahab and Bibi shadeed signed the charter of democracy and it became a landmark in Pakistan's history," she said. "All the political parties are working together now to strengthen it."