Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

95% PML-N MNAs have resigned so far, says Maryam Nawaz

She was speaking to the media in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that 95% of PML-N MNAs have submitted their resignations to her. The resignations are part of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance's protest against the PTI-led government.

Out of our 160 MPAs, 159 have submitted their resignation to me, she said while speaking to the media in Lahore on Saturday. "The one woman who hasn't resigned is currently on the ventilator."

She said the MPAs and MNas have been given till December 31 to resign. After this, the party will decide how to go about the process. The resignations to the assembly speakers will be submitted by the party.

On PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, she remarked that her uncle has always been loyal to his brother Nawaz Sharif, and the party. If he weren't loyal then he would've been the country's PM instead of the country's current 'na-laiq' (incompetent) premier. "If he [Shehbaz] weren't loyal, then he wouldn't have been in jail right now."

Maryam is expected to become a part of the PPP's rally on former PM Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary tomorrow (December 27).

"Mian sahab and Bibi shadeed signed the charter of democracy and it became a landmark in Pakistan's history," she said. "All the political parties are working together now to strengthen it."

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
maryam nawaz, shehbaz sharif, pdm, pakistan democratic movement, maryam nawaz in lahore
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.