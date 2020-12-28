70-year-old Lahore man apologises in Supreme Court for deceiving wife

A 70-year-old man in Lahore narrowly escaped spending the rest of his life in prison.

According to the police, the man, Aslam Hayat, tricked his wife into signing property transfer documents. The couple married 35 years ago and at the time the man gifted his spouse 297 kanals of land and a house.

His wife, Lalarukh, is the granddaughter of former Punjab chief minister Sardar Sikander Hayat. The suspect hailed from Sargodha and was a landlord there.

Four years back, he deceptively transferred all the property in his name. Following this, the woman registered an FIR in the anti-corruption department and took the matter to court. The suspect got bail both from a sessions court and the Lahore High Court.

When the case was taken to the Supreme Court, the bench gave the man 24 hours to admit to his crime and return the property, to which he agreed.

After the confession, the woman forgave the man and said she still loved him. “I can’t ever see him behind bars,” she said.