Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

70-year-old Lahore man apologises in Supreme Court for deceiving wife

Suspect tricked her into signing her property off to him

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
70-year-old Lahore man apologises in Supreme Court for deceiving wife

Photo: AFP

Listen
A 70-year-old man in Lahore narrowly escaped spending the rest of his life in prison. According to the police, the man, Aslam Hayat, tricked his wife into signing property transfer documents. The couple married 35 years ago and at the time the man gifted his spouse 297 kanals of land and a house. His wife, Lalarukh, is the granddaughter of former Punjab chief minister Sardar Sikander Hayat. The suspect hailed from Sargodha and was a landlord there. Four years back, he deceptively transferred all the property in his name. Following this, the woman registered an FIR in the anti-corruption department and took the matter to court. The suspect got bail both from a sessions court and the Lahore High Court. When the case was taken to the Supreme Court, the bench gave the man 24 hours to admit to his crime and return the property, to which he agreed. After the confession, the woman forgave the man and said she still loved him. "I can't ever see him behind bars," she said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Supreme Court

A 70-year-old man in Lahore narrowly escaped spending the rest of his life in prison.

According to the police, the man, Aslam Hayat, tricked his wife into signing property transfer documents. The couple married 35 years ago and at the time the man gifted his spouse 297 kanals of land and a house.

His wife, Lalarukh, is the granddaughter of former Punjab chief minister Sardar Sikander Hayat. The suspect hailed from Sargodha and was a landlord there.

Four years back, he deceptively transferred all the property in his name. Following this, the woman registered an FIR in the anti-corruption department and took the matter to court. The suspect got bail both from a sessions court and the Lahore High Court.

When the case was taken to the Supreme Court, the bench gave the man 24 hours to admit to his crime and return the property, to which he agreed.

After the confession, the woman forgave the man and said she still loved him. “I can’t ever see him behind bars,” she said.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore high court, lahore court, supreme court, man decieves wife
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.