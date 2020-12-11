Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

55 shops sealed as Lahore cracks down on SOP violators

Petrol pumps, shoe stores, cafes among businesses sealed

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
55 shops sealed as Lahore cracks down on SOP violators

Fifty-five shops, eight restaurants and two wedding halls were sealed in Lahore for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Fines were also levied on the orders of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz.

Warnings were also issued to multiple stores for not enforcing the mask rule.

The assistant commissioner of Model Town sealed five shops in Marble Achara Market and Terrace Café.

The Shalimar assistant commissioner sealed three shops and four eateries– NN Ghafoor Pharmacy, RS General Store, Mehtab Pumpers, GM Mashallah Super Store, Kashee Mobile Shop and Shahid General Store at GT Road Darogawala Chowk.

In Cantt, the assistant commissioner sealed two wedding halls, eight shops and three restaurants sealed. Fines of Rs46,000 and seven warnings for not wearing masks were also issued.

Anwar Marquee, Blessing, Zaheer Ali General Store, Data Ali Hijori LPG, Irfan Karyana Store, Saeed General Store, Al-Madinah Sweets, Chanda Karyana Store, Usman Brothers, Ali Sweets, Fayaz Lasani Hotel, Al-Shifa Hotel and Second Cup in Paragon Society were all sealed.

The City assistant commissioner sealed 35 shops in Thokar Ada, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Chobarjee.

These are the Hero Honda Centre, Awais Sports, Venues Sports, Saeed Fabrics, Total Petrol Pump, Bata Shoes, Service Shoes, Imran Medical, New Khan Garments, Punjab Garments, Hamza Mobile, Dogar Restaurant, Broadway Pizza, Roashan Traders, Al-Qamar Electric Store, Chaudhry Electric Store, Al-Qadeer Hotel, Madni Nihari, Data Paan Shop, Balaj Tyre Shop and Mehboob Fish Corner.

The deputy commissioner has warned that the administration will not tolerate SOPs being violated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.