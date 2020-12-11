55 shops sealed as Lahore cracks down on SOP violators

Fifty-five shops, eight restaurants and two wedding halls were sealed in Lahore for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Fines were also levied on the orders of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz.

Warnings were also issued to multiple stores for not enforcing the mask rule.

The assistant commissioner of Model Town sealed five shops in Marble Achara Market and Terrace Café.

The Shalimar assistant commissioner sealed three shops and four eateries– NN Ghafoor Pharmacy, RS General Store, Mehtab Pumpers, GM Mashallah Super Store, Kashee Mobile Shop and Shahid General Store at GT Road Darogawala Chowk.

In Cantt, the assistant commissioner sealed two wedding halls, eight shops and three restaurants sealed. Fines of Rs46,000 and seven warnings for not wearing masks were also issued.

Anwar Marquee, Blessing, Zaheer Ali General Store, Data Ali Hijori LPG, Irfan Karyana Store, Saeed General Store, Al-Madinah Sweets, Chanda Karyana Store, Usman Brothers, Ali Sweets, Fayaz Lasani Hotel, Al-Shifa Hotel and Second Cup in Paragon Society were all sealed.

The City assistant commissioner sealed 35 shops in Thokar Ada, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Chobarjee.

These are the Hero Honda Centre, Awais Sports, Venues Sports, Saeed Fabrics, Total Petrol Pump, Bata Shoes, Service Shoes, Imran Medical, New Khan Garments, Punjab Garments, Hamza Mobile, Dogar Restaurant, Broadway Pizza, Roashan Traders, Al-Qamar Electric Store, Chaudhry Electric Store, Al-Qadeer Hotel, Madni Nihari, Data Paan Shop, Balaj Tyre Shop and Mehboob Fish Corner.

The deputy commissioner has warned that the administration will not tolerate SOPs being violated.