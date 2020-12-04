Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

No casualties, injuries reported

Posted: Dec 30, 2020
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake shook multiple parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday at 5:33am. Tremors were felt in multiple areas neighbouring Dir. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre says the epicentre was 45km southeast of Dir and 30km deep. Residents of the area came out of their houses scared and chaos ensued in the area. No casualty or injuries have been been reported so far. Earlier this year, over 300 families were displaced after a 5-magnitude earthquake destroyed their houses. No lives were lost.
