30 animals were born at this Pakistan zoo this year

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's biggest zoo saw an addition of 30 animals this year.

All of these animals were born at the Peshawar zoo.

According to the management an Arabic deer gave birth to four fawns, the Neel cow had three calves while a tiger gave birth to two cubs.

Other animals that gave birth include monkeys, cats, Indian gazelle and Red deer.

On the other hand, a total of 19 animals at the zoo died. "The death to birth ratio at the zoo is positive," the director said, adding that the health of the animals has improved because of pleasant weather.

On August 3, a case was filed in the Peshawar High Court against the negligence of the city’s zoo administration. Petitioners claimed that many animals have died at the zoo because of their lack of care.

The petitioners have requested that the condition of the zoo should be upgraded as per international standards and animals not suited to the climate of Peshawar should be shifted to a sanctuary or some other zoo in Pakistan.

Pakistan Wildlife Foundation Vice Chairperson Safwan Ahmed said that the design of the Peshawar zoo is not suited for the animals kept there and criticised the structure of its cages. “The caretakers of the animals, too, have not been trained properly,” he claimed.

Peshawar Zoo has been in the limelight since it was inaugurated on February 22, 2018 because of the frequent mistreatment of animals and their deaths reported there. Its construction met with opposition by multiple civil society and animal rights organisations in 2018. The government, however, did not take them into consideration.