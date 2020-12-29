Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

29 Pakistanis deported from Iran for illegally crossing border

They will be questioned by the FIA

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
29 Pakistanis deported from Iran for illegally crossing border

Photo: AFP

Twenty-nine Pakistanis were deported on Monday from Iran for illegally crossing the border.

They have been sent back to Nok Kandi, an area neighbouring the Pakistan-Iran border. The deportees were received by personnel of the Levies Force.

According to a spokesperson for the Levies, the passengers have been taken to the Federal Investigation Agency’s Balochistan office where they will be questioned.

The people hail from Punjab and parts of Balochistan, he added.

On December 16, Greece deported 30 Pakistanis through a special chartered flight.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority allowed the flight to land at the New Islamabad International Airport on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FIA personnel have been overlooking the proceedings after the flight landed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
deportation Iran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistani deported, Iran deports Pakistanis, Pakistan-Iran border, nok kandi, levies forces
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Today's outlook: World braces for 2020's last solar eclipse
Today’s outlook: World braces for 2020’s last solar eclipse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.