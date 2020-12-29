29 Pakistanis deported from Iran for illegally crossing border

Twenty-nine Pakistanis were deported on Monday from Iran for illegally crossing the border.

They have been sent back to Nok Kandi, an area neighbouring the Pakistan-Iran border. The deportees were received by personnel of the Levies Force.

According to a spokesperson for the Levies, the passengers have been taken to the Federal Investigation Agency’s Balochistan office where they will be questioned.

The people hail from Punjab and parts of Balochistan, he added.

On December 16, Greece deported 30 Pakistanis through a special chartered flight.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority allowed the flight to land at the New Islamabad International Airport on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FIA personnel have been overlooking the proceedings after the flight landed.