24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees

Karachi is getting colder and there is a chance that temperatures could drop to eight degrees in the next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi is currently experiencing a wave of Siberian winds. This colder weather is expected to remain for the next couple of days.

Today (Wednesday) the maximum temperature will be 23 degrees Centigrade. Humidity has been recorded at 54%.

Quetta and other parts of northern Balochistan are also in the midst of a cold wave. Ice has formed on the streets, making travel difficult, and gas pressure is at an all-time low.

Residents complained that people dump water on the streets, causing ice to form and accidents to happen.

The minimum temperature recorded in Quetta is -5 degrees and Kalat recorded -6 degrees.

Heavy fog has been reported in multiple parts of Punjab and sections of the motorway are closed. Visibility is being reported between 30 and 150 metres.