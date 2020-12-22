22-year-old Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Terrorist arrested in Awaran operation
A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked fire in Satwal sector along the Line of Control, says a statement issued by the ISPR.
He was identified by the military’s media wing as 22-year-old Sepoy Mukhtiar.
“The Pakistan army responded effectively to Indian firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material,” the statement added.
The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Awaran’s Silak Kaur, according to the ISPR.
A terrorist was killed and another arrested. A cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout.
During the intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom.