Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
22-year-old Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Terrorist arrested in Awaran operation

Posted: Dec 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
22-year-old Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Photo: AFP

Listen
A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked fire in Satwal sector along the Line of Control, says a statement issued by the ISPR. He was identified by the military’s media wing as 22-year-old Sepoy Mukhtiar. "The Pakistan army responded effectively to Indian firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material," the statement added. Balochistan operation The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Awaran's Silak Kaur, according to the ISPR. A terrorist was killed and another arrested. A cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout. During the intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom.
ISPR

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked fire in Satwal sector along the Line of Control, says a statement issued by the ISPR.

He was identified by the military’s media wing as 22-year-old Sepoy Mukhtiar.

“The Pakistan army responded effectively to Indian firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material,” the statement added.

Balochistan operation

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Awaran’s Silak Kaur, according to the ISPR.

A terrorist was killed and another arrested. A cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout.

During the intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom.

 
