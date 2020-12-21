Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

21 more areas go under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur

Malls, offices shut down

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
21 more areas go under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur

Photo: Online

A smart lockdown has been imposed in 21 more neighbourhoods in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur after coronavirus cases across Punjab increased.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, 19 areas in Rawalpindi and three in Bahawalpur will be sealed from today [Wednesday].

Rawalpindi’s Dhok Naju, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Waris Khan, Gulistan Colony, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rahim Town, Shakrial, Asif Colony, Muslim Town, Gulshan Adiala, Daryabad, Gawalmandi and Qasimabad will go under a smart lockdown.

In Bahawalpur, the entry and exit points of Sadiq Colony and Al Noor Garden have been sealed.

Then notification read that residents of these areas will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary and wearing face masks in public is mandatory.

Grocery stores, tandoors and petrol pumps will be open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm. Hospitals, medical stores and clinics will remain open for 24 hours a day throughout the week.

On the other hand, milk and meat shops will be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm seven days a week.

  • All markets, restaurants, offices and shopping malls will remain closed
  • A complete ban has been placed on the movement of people from one place to another
  • One person will be allowed in a vehicle
  • A complete ban has been placed on public and religious gatherings

On Tuesday, 55 neighbourhoods of Lahore were locked down as well.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the deadly virus. The country has reported 423,179 cases and 8,487 deaths ever since the virus broke out.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bahawalpur coronavirus lockdown Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.