21 more areas go under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur

A smart lockdown has been imposed in 21 more neighbourhoods in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur after coronavirus cases across Punjab increased.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, 19 areas in Rawalpindi and three in Bahawalpur will be sealed from today [Wednesday].

Rawalpindi’s Dhok Naju, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Waris Khan, Gulistan Colony, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rahim Town, Shakrial, Asif Colony, Muslim Town, Gulshan Adiala, Daryabad, Gawalmandi and Qasimabad will go under a smart lockdown.

In Bahawalpur, the entry and exit points of Sadiq Colony and Al Noor Garden have been sealed.

Then notification read that residents of these areas will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary and wearing face masks in public is mandatory.

Grocery stores, tandoors and petrol pumps will be open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm. Hospitals, medical stores and clinics will remain open for 24 hours a day throughout the week.

On the other hand, milk and meat shops will be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm seven days a week.

All markets, restaurants, offices and shopping malls will remain closed

A complete ban has been placed on the movement of people from one place to another

One person will be allowed in a vehicle

A complete ban has been placed on public and religious gatherings

On Tuesday, 55 neighbourhoods of Lahore were locked down as well.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the deadly virus. The country has reported 423,179 cases and 8,487 deaths ever since the virus broke out.