19-year-old man from Nowshera undergoes gender affirmation surgery

A young man from Nowshera’s Kalan underwent gender affirmation to transition into a man

The 19-year-old, formerly known as Hira Usman, now goes by the name Hassan Shah.

The offspring of late Dr Usman Shah in Nowshera Kalan, Hassan was born with an intersex condition and has completed his transition. He was studying political science at Government Girls Degree College, Nowshera.

He is now transferring to the Postgraduate College for boys.

Recently, he underwent gender-affirmation–a process involving medical treatment, psychotherapy and gender-affirming surgery.

Hassan is the youngest of 10 siblings. His family and neighbours were overjoyed to see him and welcomed the transition. Hassan says he had been feeling hormonal changes in his body, which did not align with his assigned sex, since he was 10 years old.

Over the past four months, Hassan had started experiencing male-pattern hair growth, which became the source of great distress.

As the effects became stronger, Hassan informed his mother and older brother Muslim Shah. Shah sought help from various doctors, psychiatrists and surgeons. A thorough medical examination revealed that Hassan’s body had male sex hormones.

His treatment was started and he underwent two surgeries, one at the Kulsoom International Hospital Islamabad and the other in Peshawar. After the surgeries the doctors declared the transition was complete.

Hassan thanked the doctors and said his psychiatrist had helped him greatly during the whole period.

Intersex conditions, known medically as disorders/ differences in sex development, are an umbrella term covering conditions where a person is born with a set of sex chromosomes (genes) that do not align with their reproductive organs, genitalia or hormones.

The condition is usually diagnosed at birth or during puberty.