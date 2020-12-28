135kg hashish recovered from Quetta ambulance after accident

Four people were killed after an ambulance crashed into a bus in Quetta’s Mastung. According to the Levies force, 135 kilograms of hashish was recovered from the ambulance.

The accident took place Sunday night when the driver lost control of the speeding ambulance. It was taking a coronavirus patient from Quetta to Karachi.

The driver was critically injured in the crash and has been moved to Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The bodies were also taken there.

A Levies spokesperson said during the rescue operation, they found the drugs hidden in a secret compartment on the roof of the ambulance.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun.