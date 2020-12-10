Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
News

10-year-old girl abducted from Mandi Bahauddin recovered in Lahore

Suspect arrested, questioned by police

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
A 10-year-old girl abducted from Mandi Bahauddin was recovered by the police in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to the district police officer of Mandi Bahauddin, a house worker of the child’s neighbour had kidnapped her. “He was arrested 12 hours after the crime was reported.”

The location of the suspect was tracked from his call detail records which revealed that he was in Lahore.

“We immediately contacted the Lahore police and recovered the 10-year-old by 9am,” the officer said, adding that she is doing well and has been sent back home.

On the other hand, the suspect did not admit to the crime during questioning by the police. “I was told to take the child to her brother in Lahore,” he claimed.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun. The police are on the lookout for other men named by the suspect.

